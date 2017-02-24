Gabby Giffords Tells GOP Members to 'Face Your Constituents'

Gabrielle Giffords Luis Sanchez Saturno / AP

“At this time there are groups from the more violent strains of the leftist ideology, some even being paid, who are preying on public town halls to wreak havoc and threaten public safety,” Gohmert said.

“Threats are nothing new to me and I have gotten my share as a felony judge. However, the House Sergeant at Arms advised us after former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot at a public appearance, that civilian attendees at Congressional public events stand the most chance of being harmed or killed — just as happened there.”

Town Hall Protests Revive Art of Bird-Dogging Politicians

Giffords was shot during a January 2011 event in Tucson, Arizona.

Six people were killed, including a 9-year-old girl and a U.S. district court judge.

“Ron Barber — at my side that Saturday, who was shot multiple times, then elected to Congress in my stead — held town halls. It’s what the people deserve in a representative,” Giffords said in the

She added that town halls and constituent meetings were a hallmark of her tenure, and she has held more than 50 public events for gun safety in the past year.

“Many of the members of Congress who are refusing to hold town halls and listen to their constituents concerns are the very same politicians that have opposed commonsense gun violence prevention policies and have allowed the Washington gun lobby to threaten the safety of law enforcement and everyday citizens in our schools, businesses, places of worship, airports, and movie theaters,” she said.

The National Republican Congressional Committee has warned that town halls have the potential to turn violent, according to the

Washington Post, but so far these events have been peaceful — if loud. The most common occurrences are crowds shouting, booing and chanting “Do your job,” at their representatives.

Image: Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) speaks with a journalist at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 4, 2016.

