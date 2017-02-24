DA Won't Retry Former Cops in Death of Homeless Man

A New Mexico district attorney will not retry two former Albuquerque police officers who had been charged in the death of a homeless man, after a previous jury deadlocked in the case.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said Friday that it was unlikely that a new jury would convict Keith Sandy and Dominique Perez in the 2014 death of James Boyd.

“The scope of the case is largely set and the remaining available charges are not likely to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Torrez said in a statement. He said the decision comes after a review from district attorneys from around New Mexico, and two of his prosecutors.

Police have said Boyd, 38, was clutching two knives when he was shot while camping in an unauthorized area of the city’s Sandia foothills on March 16, 2014.

Defense attorneys argued Perez and Sandy fired to protect an officer who made a mistake and got too close to Boyd and could have been stabbed. Perez and Sandy fired six shots at Boyd, fatally wounding him. Stun guns and bean bag rounds were also used in the standoff.

The killing of Boyd, who was mentally ill, sparked protests. Protesters clashed with officers in riot gear, and police used tear gas.

Sandy and Perez were charged with second-degree murder. A jury in October deadlocked 9-3 with the majority voting for acquittal, and the judge declared a mistrial after two days of deliberations.

Lawyers for Sandy said in a statement to KOB that they were pleased with the decision not to retry the case, and “this case should have never been charged in the first place.”

