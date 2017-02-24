Cosby Case: Judge Will Allow Only One Other Accuser to Testify

Bill Cosby arrives at Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on July 7, 2016. Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill said in his one-page ruling that he weighed the evidentiary value of the testimony against the possibility it would prejudice jurors against Cosby before deciding that one of the 13 can tell her story in court.

A spokesman for Cosby, Andrew Wyatt, had no immediate comment on the ruling.

Allred, who has been repeatedly criticized by Cosby’s team, praised all of the women listed in the prosecution’s motion, saying, “Even though they will not be able to testify in this case they have been very important in the effort to seek justice.”

One of those women, Donna Motsinger, who said Cosby sexually abused her after giving her wine and a pill in the 1970s, told NBC News she was “very disappointed” the jury will not hear from her and the others.

Linda Kirkpatrick, another of the 13, said she had mixed feelings.

“A very small percentage of my heart is relieved because I feared the defense digging and prying and victimizing me all over again because that’s what happens in a sex case — they attack the accusers and minimize our stories,” she said.

“But 99 percent of me is disappointed because I so wanted to be able to stand in solidarity. That’s why I came forward in the first place. There’s strength in numbers,” she said.

“I just pray and pray that Lady Justice is not blind.”

Cosby is due back in court Monday for a hearing on his motion to

move the trial out of Montgomery County. Prosecutors have already agreed to pick jurors from outside the county, but the judge has to decide whether to approve that and whether the trial should physically be moved to a different location.