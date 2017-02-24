Cosby Case: Judge Will Allow Another Accuser to Testify

A judge ruled Friday that only one of 13 women prosecutors hoped to have testify at the Bill Cosby sex-assault trial — to show a pattern of behavior — can take the stand.

The defense had fought hard to keep all the women out of the case, but the judge decided the jury can hear only from the woman referred to as Prior Alleged Victim Six in court papers.

Wes Oliver, the criminal justice program director at Duquesne University and an NBC News analyst, said the ruling is a victory for Cosby, who could have been damaged by a parade of women telling similar stories under oath.

“It’s better than nothing for the prosecution. If you’re Bill Cosby, you would rather the number be zero. But this is a game-changer,” Oliver said.

“If there are 13 women testifying, it looks like it’s part of a real profile for him,” he added. “But it’s much easier to discredit one than 13.”

The comedian is set to stand trial this summer on allegations that he drugged and molested a woman named Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

It’s the only criminal charge stemming from dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct spanning decades. Cosby, 79, has denied any wrongdoing and has filed defamation lawsuits against some of his accusers.

Prosecutors chose 13 women who say they also were drugged and abused by Cosby over the years and asked the court to let them testify. In December, a prosecutor told the court their accounts were evidence of a “lifetime of sexual assault on young women.”

But Cosby’s attorneys cast doubt on the women’s memories and motivations. At one hearing, attorney Brian McMonagle argued the claims are “ancient, remote, incredible, uncorroborated,” dredged up by attorneys “who had the agenda of bringing down an American icon.”

