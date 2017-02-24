In Bibb County deputies search for a murder suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the second time in two days, deputies in Bibb County are working a murder case.

Authorities said the murder Thursday happened during a shootout between two men. At this time police are still searching for the shooter who is on the run.

The shooting took place in the middle of the day at one of the city’s busiest intersections, on Bloomfield Road at Rocky Creek.

Investigators told us the two men may have arguing over a cell phone. During the confrontation authorities said both men pulled out guns and began shooting at each other in front of the USA Grocery convenience store.

25 year old Kareem Mano was shot and killed. Mano’s father told 41NBC News that Kareem has a boy that is a month and a half old.

Mano’s family also said Kareem pulled a gun but never fired it. They say Kareem was shot and killed after he put his gun away and was walking back to his vehicle.