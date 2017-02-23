Troops Recapture Airport in ISIS' Final Iraq Stronghold: State TV

Mosul Airport is to the south of the Iraqi city. Google Maps

The recapture was announced on Iraqi State TV. NBC News was not able to immediately confirm the report.

Troops from the U.S. and other countries are helping the Iraqis in the

major assault to beat back ISIS, and thousands of American personnel are currently deployed in the country providing logistical support and air power.

International troops were part of the force that advanced into the airport, two police officials told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, although they would not say which country they were from.

Al-Mayadeen, a private Lebanon-based broadcaster, earlier aired live footage from the Mosul airport perimeter, showing a military helicopter buzzing overheard and firing at IS positions as gunfire rattled, the AP reported.

The campaign to retake Mosul launched in November. After recapturing the city’s eastern half, the drive into the western half

began Sunday.

The Iraqi military aims to use the airport as a base of operations from which to complete the mission.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the Iraqi military said its counterterrorism forces, known as the Golden Division, overran the ISIS-held Ghazlani military base to the west of the airport.

The risk of civilian casualties as the operation progresses into the heart of Mosul will increase significantly. According to the United Nations, there are 750,000 civilians in the western section of the city, which is older and narrower than the other half, making it harder for the U.S.-backed coalition to operate in.