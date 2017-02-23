Rant N’ Rave: Are All-Star Games pointless?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent are back to weigh in on topics ranging from basketball to even soccer this week.

First up is the actual importance of any sport’s All-Star Game. All offense and no defense are the names of those particular games, and Bill and Tuck say they’re fed up with it.

Plus a debate on the merits of Georgia Tech basketball. Are they good enough to be in the NCAA tournament?

And lastly, a quick look at Atlanta’s brand new soccer team, the United. Do they have a shot at capturing the city or simply becoming another ATL sports footnote?