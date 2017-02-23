Off-Duty Cop Fires Gun in Clash With Lawn-Walking Teens

Protesters march towards the off-duty officer’s home late Wednesday. Joshua Sudock / AP

There were no injuries from the gunshot but the teenager’s grandmother told NBC News the boy had suffered “a lot of bruises.”

Jennifer Dorscht, 45, said the boy had been standing up for a 13-year-old girl who had originally been in an altercation with the officer, and accused the officer of using profanity against the kids.

“It’s just a terrible situation. It could’ve been handled completely in a different manner. He’s a good kid,” Dorscht said from the Children’s Hospital of Orange County where the boy was being examined. “He does all the right things, he has a good heart. I think that’s why he stuck up for this girl.”

Prior to Wednesday evening’s protests, the Anaheim Police Department said in a statement it was “investigating the criminal culpability of the off-duty police officer, as well as the juveniles involved,” adding: “The videos posted online do not depict the entire event. Our job is to collect all of the facts and evidence to present the clearest and most accurate information to the District Attorney’s Office as they make their decision on the filing of criminal charges.”

LAPD confirmed the internal investigation and said the confrontation “began over ongoing issues with juveniles walking across the officer’s property.”

It said in a statement that the boy “is alleged to have threatened to shoot the off-duty officer, at which time the officer attempted to detain the male” until local Anaheim officers arrived. “This led to a physical confrontation between the off-duty officer and several other juveniles.”

Protesters gathered outside the off-duty LAPD officer’s home in Anaheim. Joshua Sudock / AP

It said the boy was booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall for criminal threats and battery. A 15-year-old friend was arrested for assault and battery and was released to his parents.

“The case will be presented to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office when it is completed. The names of the involved parties are not being released at this time,” the statement said.

Jennifer Rojas, a policy advocate at the ACLU of Southern California,

told NBC Los Angeles the organization is “deeply disturbed” by reports and demanded “a full explanation of why, in an altercation between the police officer and youths, the youths were arrested but not the officer who fired his gun.”

She added: “An officer, even off duty, has an obligation to follow the law and protect public safety, rather than threaten it. The LAPD officer’s actions on the video are grossly irresponsible.”