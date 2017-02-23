North Korea Lashes Out at 'Sinister' Malaysia Over Kim Jong Nam Death

Malaysian police outside the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

As diplomatic tension ramps up, so does security at the morgue where Kim Jong Nam’s body remained Thursday. Plain-clothes policemen with automatic weapons slung around their shoulders paced the parking lot, keeping watch since

an attempted break-in earlier in the week.

“We will not allow anyone to tamper with the mortuary,” said Khaled Abu Bakr, inspector general of the Royal Malaysian Police. He said investigators knew who was behind the attempted break-in but did not say who.

For 11 days, forensics experts and police have waited for a relative to come forward with a DNA sample to confirm it really is the body of Kim Jong Nam. They have repeatedly refused to release the body to North Korean officials despite their demands to return it to Pyongyang.

Malaysian authorities have formally asked North Korea’s embassy to help get DNA from any one related to Kim Jong Nam, including his dictator half-brother, Kim Jong Un.