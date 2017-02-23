Nerve Agent Found in Kim Jong Nam Death, Police Say

Kim Jong-Nam, son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il, getting off a bus to board an airplane at Narita airport near Tokyo on May 4, 2001 . Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP – Getty Images

North Korea’s state-run news agency on Wednesday lashed out at Malaysia and accused it of acting in concert with its ally South Korea — North Korea’s foe — to harm the isolated regime, and called allegations of poisoning “wild rumors.”

Although Malaysian and South Korean officials have confirmed the dead man’s identity, North Korea’s state-run news agency, KCNA, has not refered to him by name as Kim Jong Nam.

The killing set off a

diplomatic spat between Malaysia and North Korea. Pyongyang’s ambassador has said it will refuse to accept the results of a Malaysian police investigation into the death, accusing authorities of “colluding with outside forces” — a veiled reference to rival South Korea.