Move over Uber, there’s a new car service in town

MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/ WMGT ) – If it hasn’t been a tough enough year for Uber, they’ve got a new competitor coming to 54 major cities including Macon.

“If people in Macon deleted the app and still want to do the ride-sharing, the only other option would be now Lyft,” said Lyft driver Michael Angel.

Macon residents can now catch a lift using Lyft. It’s an app-based car service similar to Uber that will not only give riders more options–but drivers too.

Lyft and Uber driver Michael Angel says he’s had the Lyft app downloaded for some time, but was surprised to see it working in Macon.

“Something told me go ahead and try it, go online and boom there it was,” said Angel.

Angel says he’s had the app downloaded since May. Thursday was his first day using it. He says the car service seems to be more ‘driver friendly’.

“Like with Lyft you actually have what they call a mentor, where you actually met with them they told you about things, what to expect where as with Uber basically just said okay sign up, do everything online and not what to expect or anything like that.”

Angel initially started driving with Uber but now that Lyft is available, he’s eager to see which one works best for him and his pockets.

“The difference between the two apps is with the Lyft app, after (riders) rate you, if they have the opportunity to include gratuity they can–where as with Uber you can’t do that at all.” Angel continued,” if it turns out I get more results with Lyft, I’ll probably stick to driving for Lyft instead of Uber.”

Thursday was a bit of a slow day for Angel. But he says once the word gets out, he’s confident business from app users will pick up speed.