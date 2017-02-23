L.A. Cop Fired Into Ground, Not at Teens, Authorities Say

Protesters march toward the off-duty officer’s home late Wednesday in Anaheim, California. Joshua Sudock / AP

The boy said the officer fired his weapon “behind my back. … It was close enough to, like, I felt the air. I felt the bullet just go.”

“I thought I was going to die right there,” he said.

Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait said Thursday that he’d also seen the video and understood why people turned up at the officer’s home to protest. He said he supported the protests as long as they remained peaceful.

“This has been a blow to our community,” he said. “What the world saw in that video does not reflect the community.”

Tait said he had fielded numerous questions about “why the kids were arrested and the guy with the gun was not arrested.”

“I share that question. I understand how you feel,” he said. “But violence has no place in our city and will not be tolerated.”