Inauguration Singer Evancho and Transgender Sister Ask to Meet Trump

Jackie Evancho and Juliet Evancho attend 2015 Global Lyme Alliance Gala on Oct. 8, 2015 in New York City. Chance Yeh / WireImage via Getty Images, file

She followed the post with a second tweet asking for a chance to speak with the president.

“@realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rights,” she wrote.

Under President Obama, the Title IX protections allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that matched their gender identity, rather than their biological sex. The new Trump rollback intends to leave that decision to the states.

On Thursday morning, Jackie and Juliet Evancho, who is two years older, appeared on the TODAY show to discuss the reversal, and implore Trump to have a discussion with them.

“What we hope to accomplish is really enlightening President Trump and the administration on what it’s like for a transgender to live in a world that may not be as comfortable and safe or accepting as we would hope and need,” Juliet Evancho said on TODAY.

It’s unclear if a meeting between Jackie and Juliet Evancho and Trump is in the works.