Illinois church members visit Macon on a mission

MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/ WMGT ) – Members of an Illinois Methodist Church are visiting Macon this week. They aren’t on vacation but they are on a mission.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church members are fixing up houses in the Napier Height’s neighborhood.

This is the second year in a row they’ve come to Macon.

“Last year when they did a house, they had so much brush that the city of Macon came and helped get rid of it. It has just been a perfect place to work.” said volunteer Karen Westendorf.

Church members Suzie Labunski and Karen Westendorf said there was just something about the city that made them want to take a second trip.

“The city supports us, the churches support us, and everybody in the neighborhood supports us. We’ve just been blessed by being here, ” Westendorf added.

Labunksi says the group has been doing trips for the last years. But the pleasant weather and southern hospitality, in addition to a high demand for volunteers here, set Macon a part from the rest.

They’ll be in town working on the homes until February 25th.