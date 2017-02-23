GBI to hold news conference on Tara Grinstead disappearance

OCILLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will hold a news conference Thursday at 3 p.m. in Ocilla.

They have information about the disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

The 30-year-old schoolteacher disappeared from Ocilla, where she lived, in October of 2005.

Rumors swirled about how it happened, and police could never piece together enough evidence to find out what really happened.

Special Agent with the GBI J.T. Ricketson calls the case “the largest in GBI history.”

He says the GBI has worked to follow up on credible leads for years.

41NBC will have updates on this story as they become available.

 

