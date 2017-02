WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened Thursday morning at an apartment complex.

Reports say it happened just before 8 AM at Robins Landing Apartments on Carl Vinson Parkway in Warner Robins. Firefighters put out the fire in unit 421 before it spread to other units.

Residents were quickly evacuated. There were no injuries, but the unit has severe damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.