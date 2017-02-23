Doctor Called 'Monster' Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Abuse of Gymnasts

Larry Nassar consults with his attorney before his arraignment in Ingham County court. NBC News

Affidavits catalog the girls’ statements to Michigan State University police — including how Nassar’s “exams” became more invasive and aggressive over time, how he gave some of the girls little gifts, and how they were so young they did not realize it wasn’t a normal medical procedure.

“On her last appointment with Nassar, he gave her a green MSU leotard,” the detective write about one girl. “Victim B believes it was because Nassar ‘felt guilty.'”

Another victim told police “she never had any pain relief from her sessions with Nassar. Nassar would ask if she felt better and she would respond ‘yes,’ just so he would stop the penetration,” the affidavit said.

Schuette has said Nassar — who was the longtime team doctor for

USA Gymnastics until he was fired in 2015 — is certain to face more charges with more than 80 ex-patients having filed complaints with the Michigan State University police.

Nassar, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, had a sports medicine practice at MSU until this fall, when he was fired for violating rules put in place after a 2014 complaint from a patient that prosecutors declined to take up.

He has denied all charges and his attorneys say his procedures were medically sound.