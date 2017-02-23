Caitlyn Jenner to Trump: Transgender Letter a 'Disaster'

Caitlyn Jenner, the reality TV star and transgender icon, harshly called out President Donald Trump on Thursday for withdrawing the federal government’s legal guidance on allowing transgender youths to use the restrooms of their choice in schools.

“From one Republican to another, this is a disaster,” Jenner, who was introduced at the Republican National Convention last year as “the world’s most famous Republican,” said on Twitter. “You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”

In a video clip accompanying the tweet, Jenner added: “You can still fix it.”

Letters from the Justice and Education departments late Wednesday notified the Supreme Court and the nation’s public schools that the administration was changing its position on the issue, reversing former President Barack Obama’s instructions that public schools must allow transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their chosen gender identities.

Related: White House Reverses Obama-Era Transgender Bathroom Protections

The new guidance is on hold for the time being, because a federal court blocked the Obama policy shortly after it was issued last May.

Trump appeared to side with LGBTQ activists during the presidential campaign, saying in an interview on TODAY that the North Carolina bill restricting the restrooms transgender youth could use was causing economic “strife” and was unneeded because “there have been very few complaints the way it is.”

“People go, they use the bathroom that they feel is appropriate. There has been so little trouble,” Trump said last April.

Trump also said Jenner could use whatever restroom she wanted if she visited a Trump property. She later took him up on the offer — using the women’s restroom at Trump Tower in New York.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.