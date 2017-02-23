Billionaires, Corporations Helped Fund Trump Transition

Bill Paxon, former Republican House member from New York, is pictured in Washington, D.C. Scott J. Ferrell / CQ-Roll Call,Inc./Getty images

Lobbying firms, trade associations and law firms with lobbying practices opened their checkbook.

Among them: Baker Donelson, Akin Gump, the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, the Financial Services Roundtable, the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, the Independent Community Bankers of America, Holland & Knight and the National Beer Wholesalers Association.

Others included the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, the American Medical Association, the Association of American Railroads, the American Bankers Association, Airlines for America, the Entertainment Software Association, the American Petroleum Institute, the Mortgage Bankers Association and the National Association of Manufacturers.

All gave $5,000 each.

Lobbyists were initially included as part of the transition team, but Vice President Mike Pence

purged them after the election, in the wake of Trump’s promises to “drain the swamp.”

Trump’s inaugural committee also banned contributions from registered lobbyists, but that prohibition didn’t extend to the transition committee, which took in thousands of dollars from lobbyists, corporations and political action committees with business before the new administration and stakes in major initiatives such as the proposed health care overhaul.

