Beloved Community Symposium uniting people during divisive time

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Following a tense and divisive election season, one group of spiritual leaders and activists are getting together to encourage unity.

The 13th Annual Building the Beloved Community Symposium is Feb. 28-March 1. They keynote speaker is Rev. Jim Wallis, author of “America’s Original Sin: Racism, White Privilege, and the Bridge to a New America.”

Mercer Professor John Marson Dunaway and Rev. Clifford Little from Green’s Tabernacle Baptist Church came on 41Today to talk about the symposium. Dunaway says the main goal is to unite people from different background, regardless of race, religion or political affiliation.

To kick things off, there is a banquet on the campus of Mercer University at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rev. Wallis will give his keynote address at 6:30 p.m. and then again the following morning at 11 a.m. He will also preach the Ash Wednesday service at Centenary Fellowship Hall at 7 p.m.

Admission into each event is free but you must register to receive a meal.

For a full list of events, locations, and times, visit https://community.mercer.edu/beloved/.

To register, email Trish Dunaway at trishdunaway3@gmail.com or call 478-475-9506.