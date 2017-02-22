Trump's 'Poisonous' Rhetoric Makes the World Darker: Amnesty

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

PARIS — Amnesty International says President Donald Trump’s “poisonous” rhetoric on his way to winning the White House led a global trend towards increasingly divisive politics in 2016 that had made the world a “darker” place.

It alleged that “toxic” fear-mongering by anti-establishment politicians is contributing to a global pushback against human rights.

Releasing its 408-page annual report on rights abuses around the world Wednesday, the watchdog group described 2016 as “the year when the cynical use of ‘us vs. them’ narratives of blame, hate and fear took on a global prominence to a level not seen since the 1930s,” when Adolf Hitler rose to power in Germany.

Amnesty named Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte among leaders it said are “wielding a toxic agenda that hounds, scapegoats and dehumanizes entire groups of people.”

“Poisonous” rhetoric employed by Trump in his election campaign exemplified “the global trend of angrier and more divisive politics,” Amnesty said.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the report by The Associated Press.

Image: President Donald Trump arrives to make an announcement at the White House

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
21st Time Lucky? Hollywood's Unluckiest Nominee Hopes to End Oscars Drought
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ex-CIA Agent Will Be Extradited to Serve Jail Term Over Kidnapping
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
'Unorthodox Thinker': Trump's New NSA Speaks Truth to Power
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»