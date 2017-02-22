This Is Moment When Harrison Ford Mistakenly Flew Over Jetliner

Harrison’s Ford’s yellow plane flies towards runway, just over the front of a taxiing jet, at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, on Feb. 13. Courtesy of John Wayne Airport / via APTN

Ford, 74, was supposed to have landed on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Ford asks in previously released audio from the air traffic control tower.

American Airlines Flight 1456, with 110 passengers and six crew members aboard, departed safely for Dallas a few minutes later.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the Feb. 13 incident. Earlier this month, the FAA told NBC News that controllers gave Ford the proper landing instructions and that he read them back.

Ford’s publicist has not replied to requests for comment.

The star collects vintage planes and has a long and good record as an aviator.

However, he suffered injuries when his World War II-era trainer crashed on a Los Angeles golf course in March 2015.