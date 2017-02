MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Country singer, Jason Aldean will soon have a road named after him in Macon. Macon-Bibb commissioners approved the renaming of a road near Navicent Health .

“Jason Aldean Way” will be located near Pine and Spring streets. Navicent Health wanted to honor Aldean after he raised more than $500,000 for the hospital last year.