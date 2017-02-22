2017 STAR program winner shines bright

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some incredible students were recognized for their academic success.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce held its 20-17 Bibb County STAR Student and Teacher Banquet.

Thirteen students and teachers were honored. They students are from private and public schools.

The students had the best SAT scores in their school, and had to be top 10 or top 10 percent in their class based on grades.

Students chose a teacher that helped them the most academically.

Mike Dyer, CEO and President, Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce said, “The future workforce that we need here in Macon they will make up that workforce to help this community move forward. So it’s important to celebrate their successes.”

Sarah Baldree won. She attends Central High School. She advances onto the regional competition next month.