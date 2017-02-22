'Staggering': More Charges for Disgraced Gymnastics Doctor

Dominique Moceanu, seen here during a 1997 practice, says changes in the gymnastics world are needed to protect girls from predators. Denis Balibouse / Reuters

The scandal has rocked two institutions: USA Gymnastics, which is the national governing body for the sport and assembles the Olympic teams, and Michigan State, which recently hired former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald to conduct an internal review.

Dominique Moceanu, a member of the 1996 team that won gold in Atlanta, said in a Facebook post this week that the culture of the gymnastic world “set the stage for such atrocities to take place.”

“Changes and improvements to the system — including a functioning set of checks and balances —are long overdue. Gymnastics is a beautiful sport, and its young athletes deserve to practice and perform their craft in a safe environment,” Moceanu, who said she was not assaulted by Nassar, wrote.

