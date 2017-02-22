Professional basketball team Middle Georgia Pits prepares for inaugural season

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A professional basketball team thinks Middle Georgia would be a great place to play.

The Middle Georgia Pits are trying out players right now.

“It’s going to bring so much excitement to the youth,” said Middle Georgia Pits President Tashina Spaulding.

Basketball’s already a fast paced sport, and the popularly is about to grow quickly in Middle Georgia.

“It’s going to bring so much to the high school students and the athletes,” said Spaulding. “It’s going to give them something to look forward to once they go to college and hopefully give them the opportunity to say hey, you know what? When I leave college is this something that I want to play in.”

The Middle Georgia Pits and Lady Pits basketball teams are in the early stages, but Spaulding thinks they have a great shot at success.

“It’s like the ABA, the D-league and then the NBA,” said Spaulding.

The ABA is huge all over the world.

“It’s a large organization world wide, it’s not just in the nation, it’s international as well, there are teams in Japan, Italy, El Salvador, Mexico,” said Spaulding.

Spaulding wants to bring a team to Middle Georgia area.

“It’s a big, big opportunity for anyone who wants to continue their passion of playing basketball,” said Spaulding.

Teams would play at any gym the community makes available.

“East Laurens is going to actually allow us to use their gym for our workouts and practices as well,” said Spaulding. “So when we start our season which will be in November for the men and August for the women, we’ll maneuver from gym to gym.”

Spaulding recently made a presentation to the Dublin City Council about sponsoring the team, which would let them buy equipment and cover other costs.

“It’s something that we were explaining to them that any monetary donation or anything toward the team that would be greatly appreciated because it all goes toward team funds,” said Spaulding.

Spaulding says you’ll quickly find fast paced professional basketball in Middle Georgia’s a great way to have some fun.

If you want more information or you want to try out for the Pits, head to the team’s Facebook page.