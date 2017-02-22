Majority of Americans Worried About War In Next Four Years: Poll

NBC News|SurveyMonkey Poll

While 73 percent of Republicans under 30 have a positive view of Russia’s relationship with the United States, just 31 percent of Republicans 65 and older say Russia is friendly or an ally. Of course, the age divide could be due in part to older Americans’ experience with the Cold War.

The NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll was conducted online from Feb. 13 through Feb. 19, 2017, among a national sample of 11,512 adults. Respondents for this non-probability survey were selected from the nearly 3 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Results have an error estimate of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points. For full results and methodology,

