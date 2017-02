MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb county and Monroe county dispute continues, but state lawmakers are hoping to put a halt to it.

State representatives Robert Dickey, Allen Peake and Susan Holmes introduced a new bill that would put tax money into an escrow. This means neither county would get money coming in from the disputed area until elected officials come to an agreement.

Representative Peake says HB 436 will hopefully help the two counties end the century long argument.