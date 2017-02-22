Houston County third graders learn how to run a business

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Third graders from Houston County Public Schools were open for business today. The district had its annual “Market Day” at the Houston County Pavilion.

Business was booming for third grade students across Houston County on Wednesday at their annual ‘Market Day’.

“We teach economics in third grade and this is just a great way to give them that hands on experience,” said Rachel Ervin, a Langston Road Elementary teacher.

The students come up with the products and materials using resources they have. Bright colors were a particularly popular tool for advertisements.

“They get together in groups and decide what products they want to sell to each other and the public,” said Ervin. “They learn about profit, they learn about banks and how banks work, they learn about exchanging money.”

Rebecca Staines said she came to support her son Cameron’s business.

“They were talking about things that parents would want to have, things they could put on their refrigerator and see every day and that’s when they came up with the idea of white boards,” said Staines.

Cameron is only eight years old and he has already had some success as an entrepreneur.

“Well, I was a little nervous that we weren’t gonna sell much but we sold out, so I’m pretty happy,” he said.

Cameron says it is all about presentation, which is why he wore a suit — and not spending all of your money in one place.

“I wanted to make a good impression so people would come and buy our stuff,” he continued. “I’m probably going to go buy a few things and just keep it after this”

Houston County School officials said they believe students can take what they’ve learned into adulthood.

The ‘Market Place’ closed around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. It will open bright and early Thursday morning for the last half of the session.

Thursday will be the last day for students to show off their entrepreneurial skills until next year.