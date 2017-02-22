Fuller Hoops Basketball Camp coming to Rosa Jackson Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One local basketball coach thinks there’s no better way to break in the newly renovated Rosa Jackson Community Center than with a free basketball camp.

Raynard Fuller, Camp Director at Fuller Hoops, came on 41Today to talk about his March Madness Camp. He recently begun Fuller Hoops, a basketball-driven development program, and wanted to kick it off with a free camp. Fuller, who has coaching experience with multiple teams in Middle Georgia over the past few years, says athletics is something for young adults to get involved in.

The March Madness Fuller Hoops Basketball Camp is March 25 at the Rosa Jackson Community Center in Macon. It is for boys and girls ages 5 to 18.

Registration is currently open. The cost is free and the first 100 registrants receive a T-shirt.

For more information about the camp, visit the Fuller Hoops website at http://www.fullerhoops.com/march-madness-camp.cfm.