Ex-CIA Agent Will Be Extradited to Serve Jail Term Over Kidnapping

Cleric Osama Hassan Mustafa Nasr, who is also known as Abu Omar. Amr Nabil / AP

De Sousa lost several appeals against extradition since her arrest at Lisbon Airport in October 2015 on a European warrant. She had argued she was never officially informed of the Italian court conviction and couldn’t use confidential U.S. government information to defend herself.

Once in Italy, De Sousa is expected to be taken to a women’s prison in Milan, but her Italian lawyer Dario Bolognesi said he would immediately appeal to the Milan court to defer her imprisonment pending a decision on her years-long request for clemency. Other Americans convicted in the case have received clemency from the Italian president.

De Sousa, who was born in India and holds both U.S. and Portuguese passports, has said she had been living in Portugal and intended to settle there.

She was on her way to visit her elderly mother in India with a roundtrip ticket when she was detained.