Emergency animal clinic coming to Middle Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia veterinarians broke ground on what will soon be the only emergency clinic in the area.

Right now, local veterinarians work a full day at their practices and then go on call to perform after hours emergency procedures.

Director Mike Younker says once it’s opened, the center will lighten the work overload. This will be a relief for veterinarians across Middle Georgia.

“After a nine or ten hour day, another four hours or five hours of an emergency call can wear on their families, wear on their personal lives, so this gives them the opportunity to have quality of life,” he said.

Younker told 41NBC construction on the center will begin as early as next week. It should be completed by mid summer of this year.