Dakota Pipeline Protesters Torch Tents as Deadline Looms

An abandoned teepee is surrounded by melted snow at protest camp in southern North Dakota Blake Nicholson / AP

Defenders of the $3.7 billion project, which is already 70 percent completed, claimed it would inject millions of dollars into local economies and create anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 construction jobs.

In the months that followed, there were repeated

clashes between demonstrators and police that left hundreds injured — as well as demonstrations across the country in solidarity, like the National Day of Action on Nov. 15.

The Obama Administration gave the Native Americans a

short-lived victory on Dec. 4 with announcement that it would not grant the energy company an easement to continue the construction.

“This is something that will go down in history, and I know that it’s a blessing for all indigenous peoples,” Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault II told NBC News at the time.

But on his second day in office,

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum giving the pipeline project the green light. And on Feb. 7, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, approved the easement.

The pipeline will connect the oil producing areas in North Dakota to a crude oil terminal in Patoka, Illinois.