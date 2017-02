MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The body of a black male was found at 694 Elder Street in Macon around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to Lonnie Miley with the Bibb County Coroner, the death appears to be suspicious.

This is the same address where a murder took place in March of 2014.

