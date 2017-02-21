Young people learn about the significance of the Underground Railroad

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A history lesson took place at the Tubman African American Museum Tuesday afternoon, and elementary school kids were able to take it all in.

A workshop was held as part of the museum’s hands-on celebration of Black History Month, and this one detailed the history of the Underground Railroad.

Thanks to a workbook provided by the National Park Service, children were able to learn how people navigated the railroad by using an array of codes, symbols, and hidden messages, as well as learning about those involved including Harriet Tubman herself.

“For young people, I feel like they need to know where they come from,” said Trenda Byrd, the director of the museum’s education and outreach programs. “And understand the history of this country, because the history of this country is so complex and so interesting at the same time.”

“It’s important because then it’ll help them to understand the reason why society is the way it is today,” added Byrd. “A lot of times when you have questions of why is this happening in our time, why is this going on… you can link it back to history.”

The Tubman Museum’s celebration of Black History Month continues Wednesday morning with a community drum session starting at 10 a.m., and a workshop on the history of quilting on Thursday.

If you’d like more information on scheduled Black History Month events, you can visit the Tubman Museum’s website at www.tubmanmuseum.com