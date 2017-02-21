MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Pedestrian Safety Review Board met to discuss some major additions in their plan to safen Macon-Bibb streets on Tuesday.

One item they pushed for was crosswalks equipped with a Hawk System. It would allow pedestrians to literally stop traffic.

With the click of a button, pedestrians can activate a red light using a Hawk System equipped cross walk.

There is already a crosswalk of it’s kind over on College Street, but Chairman of the board Michael Ryan says they’re looking to add more.

“The Hawk System or a similar system that pedestrians could use to call attention to the fact that they’re trying to cross the road. None of that was incorporated when these wide roads were built,” he said.

Ryan says the system, in addition to lowered speed limits around town and additional bike lanes, will slow drivers down and keep walkers safe.