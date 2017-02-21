Macon Magnolia’s hosting Girl’s Medical and Science Fair

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In an effort to encourage young women to focus and learn about science, Macon Magnolia’s is hosting a Girl’s Medical and Science Fair at Mercer on Friday.

Stacy Jackson, Program Director with Macon Magnolia’s came on 41Today to talk about the event. She says she know how important science is in schools, and wanted to do something to encourage young women to focus on science and hear from medical professionals.

Young women in grades 1-12 are invited to bring their science projects or check out the other projects. A $200 and $100 college scholarship will be given to first and second place, respectively. The scholarship money is only available to participants in grades 10-12.

The fair is Friday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Penfield Hall on the Mercer University campus.

Macon Magnolia’s is a non-profit organization working to educate and develop young women in Middle Georgia.

For more information about the event and registration, visit the Macon Magnolia’s Facebook page.