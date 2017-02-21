Israeli Soldier Jailed for 18 Months Over Palestinian's Killing

The father and mother of Palestinian Abdul Fatah al-Sharif watch the verdict on TV on Tuesday. Hazem Bader / AFP – Getty Images

Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have carried out numerous stabbings and shootings that have killed 41 Israelis and two Americans. During the same period, Israeli forces have killed 235 Palestinians, most of them attackers.

Palestinians and human rights groups have accused Israeli forces of using excessive force in some of the cases. The video of the Azaria shooting, taken by a Palestinian human rights activist, was the strongest evidence to date to support such claims.

Azaria’s defenders said he shot the assailant in self-defense, and hard-line politicians have said he should be either cleared or released with a light penalty.

But his detractors, including senior military commanders, have said his actions violated military procedures.

Military service is compulsory for Israel’s Jewish majority, and there is widespread sympathy for soldiers, since virtually every family has a member who is serving or has served in the past.

After the verdict last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for Azaria to be pardoned. Netanyahu was on a trip to Singapore and Australia and did not immediately react to the sentencing.

Commenting on Facebook after the sentencing, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said the “terrorist had come to kill Jews and everyone must take this into account.”

Col. Maya Heller, head of the three-judge panel, noted that the incident took place “in hostile territory” and it was Azaria’s first real operational experience.

However, she said Azaria had not expressed remorse and ruled that he did not open fire out of danger, but rather to harm the assailant.

A Palestinian woman stands on a photo of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria during a protest in Hebron on Tuesday. Abed al Haslhamoun / EPA