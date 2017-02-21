Dog Of The Week: Tulip

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tulip is your Dog Of The Week this week.

Tulip is a white chihuahua, who is about 2-years-old. She ended up in the care of Critical Care for Animal Angels last week after losing her eye in a fight with another dog. Tulip only weighs about five pounds.

Regina Brabham brought Tulip by the 41NBC studio to introduce her. Brabham says Tulip is very sweet and loves to give kisses. She doesn’t make a lot of noise and loves attention

Tulip is not heartworm positive and has recovered well from her eye injury. She is currently in need of a foster home.

If you’d like to foster or adopt Tulip, please fill out an application. To do so, or for more information, visit the Critical Care for Animal Angels Facebook page.