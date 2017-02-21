Council approves Vietnam veteran memorial sculptures

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Vietnam veteran memorial sculptures will soon be up in Warner Robins. The Warner Robins City Council approved the building and funding of two sculptures honoring Vietnam veterans Tuesday night.

Vietnam veteran, Tom McLendon been working on getting approval for the memorial from the city for more than eight years. McLendon and artist, Richard Arnold, have been working on a design for two years. McLendon says it’s a surprise for now, but he knows veterans will love it.

“When a Vietnam vet walks up, he won’t even have to read the caption,” said McLendon. “All he has to do is look at the sculpture and he’ll know what that sculpture represents.”

The property hasn’t been chosen yet, but the first phase of construction is estimated to cost around $78,000. It will be funded through SPLOST money and donations.