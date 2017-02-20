Uber Hires Eric Holder to Investigate Sexual Harassment Claims

Eric Holder, then the U.S. attorney general, in March 2015. Carolyn Kaster / AP, file

“I hear these stories from women all the time, and there is a sense that women need to put up with it. There’s a sense that it’s part of what it means to be an engineer in Silicon Valley,” said Jessi Hempel, editorial director at the Wired-owned technology site

Backchannel.

“All of the companies are competing over a very small number of people who are the top talent, who are really Uber god-like engineers, and if you happen to be that person, you can get away with a lot of bad behavior,” Hempel told NBC News on Monday.

Kalanick said in a statement Sunday that what Fowler described was “abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and believes in.” He promised an “urgent” investigation, and he later confirmed that publisher Arianna Huffington, a member of Uber’s board of directors, would help lead an investigation.

In addition to Huffington, Holder and Albarran, Kalanick said Monday that Tammy Albarran, a partner of Holder’s at the high-powered law firm Covington & Burling; Liane Hornsey, the company’s new chief human resources officer; and Associate General Counsel Angela Padilla would be part of the investigative team.

“I expect them to conduct this review in short order,” Kalanick said in the memo. “It is my number one priority that we come through this a better organization, where we live our values and fight for and support those who experience injustice.”

Image: Uber CEO Travis Kalanick

