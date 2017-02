MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men were shot outside of Club Envy in downtown Macon early Sunday morning.

Bibb deputies were told that someone pulled out a handgun and started shooting after an argument around 3 a.m.

Eddie Evan, 35, was shot in the leg and Zyril Frazier, 21, was shot in the hand. Both were taken to Navicent Health and are in stable condition.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers 1-877-68crime.