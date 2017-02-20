Trump Gets Earful at 'Not My President's Day' Rallies

Marchers during a ‘Not My President’s Day’ rally Monday in Washington, D.C. Andrew Rafferty / NBC News

“What I’m seeing, especially being as old as I am, is the amazing interest of people who have never been activists,” she said. “This does inspire us. It’s the silver lining in the middle of all this horrible stuff.”

The mercury hit a record high of 67 degrees in normally frigid Chicago as hundreds of people gathered for a “Not My President’s Day” protest across the Chicago River from Trump Tower.

This time, they kept their pants on. Last week, anti-Trump protesters

mass-mooned the building to protest Trump’s refusal to release his tax records.

Outside Los Angeles City Hall, hundreds more demonstrators rallying against Trump chanted: “Resist! Resist! Resist!”

There was also a massive anti-Trump rally across the pond in London outside the Palace of Westminster, home of the British Parliament. About 1.85 million Brits have

signed a petition demanding that Trump be dis-invited from a state visit to the Great Britain later this year.