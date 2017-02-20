Russia Is Building a 'Psychological Portrait of Trump.' Here's What It Says.

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Mikhail Kasyanov

Former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov NBC News

Many in the Kremlin believe hardliners in America — in Congress and the military — want to sabotage the president and his plans for better ties with Russia.

Some even talk of a conspiracy against Trump. Markov, the former lawmaker, told NBC News that he believes America’s intelligence services “want to overthrow President Trump in a coup” because of his desire to improve relations with Russia.

Flynn was a victim of U.S. intelligence services, according to Markov.

So while many in Russia celebrated Trump’s election, the mood in Moscow was changing from delight at Trump’s election to doubt about his ability to deliver on a better relationship with Russia, he added.

“Donald Trump has done nothing good for Russia, nothing,” Markov said. “But they already attack him.”

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Kids in Cuffs: School Discipline for Black, Disabled Students Is Tougher
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mattis Distances U.S. From Trump's Comments on Seizing Iraqi Oil
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Inside the State-Run Chinese Paper that Warns Trump to Back Off in South China Sea
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»