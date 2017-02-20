Russia Denies It Backed Bid to Assassinate Pro-Western PM

Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic SAVO PRELEVIC / AFP – Getty Images

According to Montenegrin officials, the perpetrators behind the attempted coup were of 25 Montenegrin and Serbian nationals,

including former police officers and veterans of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Most are still in custody, Katnic told Vijesti.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Katnic did not present any evidence to back claims that Russia was behind the bid.

“We regret that high-ranking official representatives are voicing such allegations. These words are too serious to say them without backing them with reliable information. At the very least, this is irresponsible,” Peskov said, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Katnic said Sunday the accusations are backed by wiretapped phone conversations and interrogations of the suspects, but his agency, which is continuing the investigation, did not release the original recordings.