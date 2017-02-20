Registration open for statewide Miss Georgia Peach Pageant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One of Georgia’s largest beauty pageants is coming up in March, and is still looking for contestants.

The Miss Georgia Peach Pageant has a $500 cash scholarship for the winner of Miss Georgia Peach.

Last year’s Tiny Miss Georgia Peach, Bella Grace Sanders, Little Miss Georgia Peach, India Margaret Cheek, and Junior Miss Georgia Peach, Averi Lauren Smith came on 41Today to talk about the upcoming pageant.

The three of them are getting ready to go meet Gov. Nathan Deal at the state capitol. That’s just one of the things the winners like about the pageant.

The pageant is March 18 at the Pettigrew Center at Fort Valley State University.

Registration for the Miss Georgia Peach Pageant ends on March 11.

There are five different age groups:

Tiny Miss (4-6 yrs)

Little Miss (7-10 yrs)

Junior Miss (11-13 yrs)

Teen Miss (14-16 yrs) includes interview

Miss (17-24 yrs) includes interview

If you’d like to register, or for more information, visit http://missgeorgiapeach.org or call 478-923-3846.