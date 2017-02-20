President Trump Won't Be Shortest-Serving U.S. President

This Presidents Day, as thousands prepare to swarm the streets in protest of the Trump administration and its policies, the President will celebrate a milestone — he’s reached his 32nd day in office.

That small victory means that, despite the demands of his detractors, President Trump will not have the shortest term in the Oval Office.

That unfortunate honor rests with William Henry Harrison, the ninth president of the United States, who died from pneumonia just 32 days into his presidency, on April 4, 1841 — making him also the first president to die in office.

At the time the 65-year-old Harrison was our country’s oldest president. President Trump, elected at 70, now holds that title.

Image: A portrait of U.S. President William Henry Harrison

