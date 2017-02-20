Northern, Central California Gear Up for Yet More Storms

Flooding Saturday in Maxwell, California. AP

The San Francisco Bay Area was also in the new storm’s crosshairs. The National Weather Service predicted “excessive rainfall” over the entire region through Monday evening.

“This rainfall will likely result in widespread flooding as well as debris flows,” including mud and rock slides, it said.

“More rain is the last thing” those parts of the state need, said Danielle Banks, a meteorologist for

The Weather Channel, who also warned of strong winds and power failures.

That’s because the ground in Northern and Central California is saturated from the storms last week and this weekend, which spanned the state, killing at least five people in the southern half of the state.

In colder, higher elevations farther east, the rail will be snow, probably very heavy, according to the National Weather Service, which predicted that several more feet will fall up in the Sierra Nevada.

That could mean even more problems later in the week, because “runoff from the mountains will eventually flow downstream,” it said.