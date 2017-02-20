Milledgeville enjoys recent business growth

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville continues to be a great place to open a business.

Milledgeville Mainstreet released some data that says growth has been solid for the past few years.

Running a business can be hard work, but having one in Milledgeville has made it a little easier for SweetTreats owner Jodi Kent.

“Yeah, we have a lot of good downtown support,” said Kent.

The sweets shop has been open for nearly two years.

“College is growing a lot, so that means a lot of people from other countries especially during the summer and on the weekends,” said Kent.

Kent’s shop is a part of a steady growth in business in the last five years–which is good after the recession that started around 2009.

“Mainstreet does really well, they promote businesses really well here,” said Kent. “So we do something special each month for first Fridays.”

Baldwin County had a nearly 16% unemployement rate in June of 2010, with layoffs at Rheem Manufacturing, Shaw Industries, T&S Hardwoods and the Youth Development Center all contributing.

Since then, however, the rate has gone back down.

“It’s definitely recovering, I see a lot of money coming in from out of town to downtown,” said Kent.

Kent lives it everyday, and Carlee Schulte with Milledgeville Mainstreet knows all about it.

“Every year I do a kind of annual report at the end of the year to see how we stand and how we’re doing,” said Schulte.

Milledgeville aced it in 2015, with six new businesses opening, and 2016 was successful as well.

“We’ve got several new boutiques that have opened, so they have women’s clothing and also have men’s clothing, SweeTreats is one you mentioned, that’s one that has really good ice cream,” said Schulte.

Schulte sees a bright future for the city.

“We just thought that it would be a good thing to let everyone know that things are going well and we’re progressing here in downtown Milledgeville,” said Schulte.