Medical Monday: The “three knows” of heart health

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s three important pieces of advice for determining your heart health, according to a heart specialist at the Coliseum Medical Centers.

Kim Mancin, from Coliseum Medical Centers, came on Daybreak to talk about what she calls the “three knows” of heart health.

Mancin says it’s important to know your family history, your blood pressure and cholesterol numbers and know how to educate yourself about your heart.

She says if there’s a history of heart problems in your family, it’s best to get checked often.

The Coliseum has multiple free lectures and seminars coming up about hearth health. For more information, visit their http://coliseumhealthsystem.com/home/.